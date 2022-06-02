Controversial cross dresser and socialite, Bobrisky has decided to shame his haters with his intimidating account balance.

The human barbie is known for her luxurious lifestyle, as she splashes loads of money on the things he wears, eats.

A lot of bob’s critics have insinuated that the cross dresser is living a fake life and doesn’t have much in his account.

The wealthy socialite has decided to shut her haters up with a stunning account balance of N139 million.

Taking to his social media, the controversial figure shared screenshots of an alert of 200,000 which brought her bank account to N139, 335, 157.38.

He has also informed his critics that this isn’t his only account as he has up to seven different account.

