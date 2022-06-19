Bobrisky unveils N450M smart home with lavish house warming party (Video)

Bobrisky Okuneye, a popular lifestyle influencer, finally unveils his long-awaited N400M house with a grand housewarming party.

The crossdresser who has frequently hinted about his magnificent house under construction is finally ready for occupancy.

Bobrisky took to his Instagram page to show off his new house located at Pinnock Beach Estate, in Lekki, Lagos.

“I bought myself a smart home

Dis is what a home of 400,000,000 in one of the best locations in Lagos. Party is about to start,” he wrote.

