Cameroonian actor dies in Lagos-Ibadan Expressway accident weeks after AMVCA win

Edgard Leroy, a veteran Nigerian-Cameroonian actor, has died.

On Saturday, the talented actor was killed in an accident on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in the Sagamu area.

Leroy, who is from Cameroon, won the Best Indigenous Movie (Yoruba) Category at the recent AMVCAs.

In announcing his death, colleague David Akande revealed on his Instagram page that late Leroy was on his way to Ibadan for a filming location when he died in an accident.

He wrote ,