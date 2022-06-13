Cameroonian actor dies in Lagos-Ibadan Expressway accident weeks after AMVCA win

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Edgard Leroy, a veteran Nigerian-Cameroonian actor, has died.

On Saturday, the talented actor was killed in an accident on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in the Sagamu area.

Leroy, who is from Cameroon, won the Best Indigenous Movie (Yoruba) Category at the recent AMVCAs.

In announcing his death, colleague David Akande revealed on his Instagram page that late Leroy was on his way to Ibadan for a filming location when he died in an accident.

He wrote ,

“Good night Edgard Leroy, my brother, friend and partner. I love you.

“On the 11th day of June 2022, a ghastly motor accident on Lagos Ibadan Expressway, precisely at Shagamu, cut short the life of one of Africa’s fast-rising filmmakers, Cameroonian-born Edgard Le Roy Nouke Ngedemon.

Born on the 13th of July 1995, this amazing Director, editor and motion graphics artist was the first from his country to win the highly respected AMVCA award. And just a few weeks shy of his 27th birthday… this is the sad story of a life cut at its prime.”

