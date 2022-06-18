Catholics banned from going to Fr Mbaka’s Adoration

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Bishop Calistus Onaga, the Catholic Bishop of Enugu Diocese, has prohibited parishioners from attending Rev. Fr. Mbaka’s Adoration Ministry.

This comes after Mbaka’s rant against Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi.

In a letter addressed to ‘All the Clery, Religious, and Lay Faithful in the Catholic Diocese of Enugu,’ Onaga stated that they were all barred from participating in the Adoration Ministry.

He said in the letter that Mbaka having refused to heed to the Church’s persistent directives, “and in fulfillment of my pastoral duties as the Chief Shepherd”, “I hereby prohibit all Catholics (clergy, religious and lay faithful) henceforth from attending all religious and liturgical activities of the Cathooic Adoration Ministry until the due canonical process initiated by the Diocese is concluded.”

While noting that his decision was based on the fact that Mbaka’s teaching and utterances were not consistent with the teachings of the Catholic Church, he enjoined “all Christian faithful to keep praying for Fr. Mbaka.”

