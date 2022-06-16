TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Reactions as leaked photos reveal the kind of job Nkechi Blessing…

“Does it get any easier?” – Korra Obidi breaks…

Angry lady leaks her chat with man who took her on first date

CCTV captures new maid trying to suffocate her colleague four days after resumption (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A man has dismissed the house help he recently employed after he caught her trying to suffocate her colleague.

Reports claim that the incident had occured at a private residence in Abuja, Nigeria.

The viral video captured the moment when the newly employed housemaid tried to choke her Senior coworker and could have succeeded in the act of two women hadn’t intervened.

READ ALSO

“From housemaid to house wife” – Lady celebrates…

“Be like them don wipe Zazu Oraimo cord” – Video…

The housemaid, without any obvious provocation, had grabbed at her colleague’s throat, throwing her to the ground and began [email protected] her.

Although, the reason why she had tried [email protected] her colleague, at the moment, is yet to be ascertained.

According to reports, the housemaid had committed the sinister act just four days after she was employed.

Watch the shocking video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Reactions as leaked photos reveal the kind of job Nkechi Blessing is doing in…

“Does it get any easier?” – Korra Obidi breaks down over her…

Angry lady leaks her chat with man who took her on first date

“Who helped him type this smooth English?” – Reactions as MC Oluomo…

Moment American lady reportedly came to her senses 3 days after a yahoo boy used…

“Find a man, you’ll be 40 soon” – Man warns DJ Cuppy, she replies

What Nigerian youths will do to Peter Obi if he ever thinks of stepping down –…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Alfa’ spotted having s*x with a mad woman and wiping her privates with an…

Policemen seen flogg!ng PHCN officials for disconnecting their boss’ power…

CCTV captures new maid trying to suffocate her colleague four days after…

“Thunder str!ke that your mouth” – Tacha blasts Twitter user who…

Actor, Jigan BabaOja discloses disability he’s been living with as he celebrates…

Kindhearted Nigerians captured giving money to inmates being transported in…

2023: PDP snubs Nyesom Wike, picks Ifeanyi Okowa as Atiku’s running mate

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More