CCTV captures new maid trying to suffocate her colleague four days after resumption (Video)

A man has dismissed the house help he recently employed after he caught her trying to suffocate her colleague.

Reports claim that the incident had occured at a private residence in Abuja, Nigeria.

The viral video captured the moment when the newly employed housemaid tried to choke her Senior coworker and could have succeeded in the act of two women hadn’t intervened.

The housemaid, without any obvious provocation, had grabbed at her colleague’s throat, throwing her to the ground and began [email protected] her.

Although, the reason why she had tried [email protected] her colleague, at the moment, is yet to be ascertained.

According to reports, the housemaid had committed the sinister act just four days after she was employed.

Watch the shocking video below: