“Celebrate your enemy” – James Brown writes as he congratulates Bobrisky on his new house

Popular crossdresser and influencer, James Brown has taken to his Instagram page to congratulate his colleague, Bobrisky on his N450m house.

It can be recalled that the human barbie doll unveiled her new luxurious home, throwing a lavish party which has left netizens wonderstruck and has shut critics, who never believed she owns the house, up.

James Brown who is still at logger heads with Bobrisky has taken to his social media to extend his congratulations while also saying that even the Bible advises one to celebrate ones enemies.

James Brown wrote;

“Congratulation bobrisky For your new house. Have always believe in your dreams

When you use to tell me That you want to get your own Big mansion

I’m so happy for you When I come back Will come & eat my own cake.”

