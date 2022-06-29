Chacha Eke’s husband, Austin Faani finally breaks silence on his marital crisis

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Austin Faani, the filmmaker and husband of actress Chacha Eke, has finally spoken out about his alleged marital crisis.

TheinfoNG reported that Chacha Eke shocked her many fans when she announced her divorce from her husband on her verified Instagram page. The actress cited a variety of reasons for her departure, including abuse.

Chacha Eke explained why she left her marriage, saying she would rather die than leave as a corpse. She also stated that she did not want to die or go mysteriously missing.

Chacha Eke went on to say that she had given some evidence, such as videos, voice notes, and photos, to the police, her lawyers, and the media in case things went wrong.

Hours after her post, Austin Faani took to his Instagram page to refute her claims of domestic violence.

He affirmed that he isn’t a violent person as he detest violence in any form.

He reiterated that he has never raised his hands on any woman in his life including his wife.

The father of four noted how everyone who are close to the case know the truth, which he wouldn’t divulge.

Austin Faani added that the person who started the talk will in due time continue to talk.

“I am not a violent person. Personally, I detest violence in any form. I have never raised any hand in any woman in my life including my wife. Everyone close to this case knows the absolute truth and it is not in my place to divulge it, the one person who started the talk will in due time continue to talk. Let light lead”.

