Chioma reacts to Davido’s applaud on her post

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Chioma Avril Rowland, the third child of popular singer David Adeleke alias Davido, has responded to the praise he heaped on her after she shared a recent video of herself.

Chef Chi’s brief video clip captivated her baby daddy’s interest, prompting him to proclaim her the best chef in the world.

Reposting the video on his Instagram story, OBO wrote:

” Pink Friday, don’t play, best chef in the world”.

Reacting to the applaud, Chioma also shared Davido’s post on her Instastory alongside kissing emojis.

Refer to her post below:

In other news; Eleven of the passengers kidnapped by terrorists during the March 28 attack on the Abuja-Kaduna train have been released after 74 days in captivity.

Malam Tukur Mamu, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi’s media consultant, confirmed this development to Vanguard, saying the terrorists released the 11 passengers, five males and six females, on Saturday, June 11.

He stated that the 11 victims who were released had been flown to Abuja on President Buhari’s orders for medical evaluation and treatment prior to the decision to reunite them with their bereaved families.

