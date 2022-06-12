Chioma reacts to Davido’s applaud on her post

Chioma Avril Rowland, the third child of popular singer David Adeleke alias Davido, has responded to the praise he heaped on her after she shared a recent video of herself.

Chef Chi’s brief video clip captivated her baby daddy’s interest, prompting him to proclaim her the best chef in the world.

Reposting the video on his Instagram story, OBO wrote:

” Pink Friday, don’t play, best chef in the world”.

Reacting to the applaud, Chioma also shared Davido’s post on her Instastory alongside kissing emojis.

Refer to her post below:

