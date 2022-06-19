Chioma Rowland celebrates Davido with special note on Father’s Day (Video)

Chioma Avril Rowland, a celebrity chef, gives her son, Davido Adeleke, a piece of her mind on Father’s Day.

As the world celebrates Father’s Day today, June 19th, the mother of one took to her Instagram story to praise the famous Afrobeat singer.

Chioma expressed her gratitude by sharing a video of Davido and their son, Ifeanyi Jnr, having a father-son moment.

“Happy Father’s Day daddy, Davido. God bless you for us,” she wrote.

