Chioma Rowland celebrates Davido with special note on Father’s Day (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Chioma Avril Rowland, a celebrity chef, gives her son, Davido Adeleke, a piece of her mind on Father’s Day.

As the world celebrates Father’s Day today, June 19th, the mother of one took to her Instagram story to praise the famous Afrobeat singer.

Chioma expressed her gratitude by sharing a video of Davido and their son, Ifeanyi Jnr, having a father-son moment.

“Happy Father’s Day daddy, Davido. God bless you for us,” she wrote.

Watch the video below;

In other news; The General Overseer of Omega Power Ministries, Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, has offered to support three children whose mother was killed in the Owo church attack.

Recall that a video that went viral a few days ago showed the siblings sharing their story with an interested citizen.

