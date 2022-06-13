TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Stop tagging me with him” Yul Edochie’s first daughter blows hot…

I’ve always been behind the scenes – Yul…

Chioma reacts to Davido’s applaud on her post

Comedienne, Kiekie falls off stage at an award show (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A viral video shows the moment popular comedienne Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori, better known as KieKie, fell off stage during a performance.
The incident is said to have occurred during the 2022 Trendupp Awards, and it has caused concern among social media users.

The actress/comediane, bedecked in a green gown, had horrifyingly fallen off stage while performing during the event.

Some speculate that she tripped when she stepped on her long, overflowing gown, which appears to be quite long.

READ ALSO

David and Goliath – Fans mock Helen Paul as she poses…

Comedienne makes a powerful point to President Obama with a…

It is currently unknown whether the actress sustained any serious injuries as a result of the fall; however, netizens have expressed concern for the comedienne’s well-being.

Watch the video below to learn more;

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja)

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Stop tagging me with him” Yul Edochie’s first daughter blows hot on trolls

I’ve always been behind the scenes – Yul Edochie’s first wife,…

Chioma reacts to Davido’s applaud on her post

Truck driver hailed a hero as he risks his life to drive a burning truck out of…

“Delayed but not denied” – Lady celebrates finally going to…

Young man having affair with Lekki housewife jumps down from duplex as her…

“Saga lost focus because of me yet made more money and lasted longer than you” –…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

“When a child gives birth to a child” – Lady slammed for fixing wig on a…

Comedienne, Kiekie falls off stage at an award show (Video)

Drama as Mercy Aigbe and Lagos socialite, Lara Olukotun fight dirty at an event;…

Toyin Lawani finally unveils husband’s face to the world as they mark first…

Kizz Daniel replies lady who asked him for N100k to prove he isn’t stingy

I feel like jumping out of my skin” – Lady celebrates going to her…

Our pastor carry gun come church – Member shares video of pastor holding…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More