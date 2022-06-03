Cuppy sends severe warning to bullies as she celebrates her brother’s birthday

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Popular disc jockey, Ifeoluwa Otedola better known as DJ Cuppy, the daughter of billionaire business man, Femi Otedola, has issued warning to anybody who wants to make fun of her brother.
Cuppy’s brother, Fewa is suffering from autism which a development disorder which makes social communication and interaction difficult.

The billionaire heiress took to her social media page on Thursday, 2nd June to send the warning while celebrating her brother’s 22nd birthday.
Cuppy wrote:

“Happy 22nd Birthday to my baby brother, Fewa Otedola! In case you didn’t know my brother has severe AUTISM but there is absolutely no shame in being on the spectrum. He is my God-given gift #FamilyFirst”

“PS: I have not and will never give a f*ck about what people say about ME on social media, BUT best believe IF anybody even TRIES to say anything nasty about my brother’s disability – not ONLY will I have them BLOCKED but I will also report them to Instagram for cyber bu*lying.”

