“DM me if you sell waist beads”– Cute Abiola pleads as he twerks half naked in a street

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Abdulgafar Ahmad, better known as Cute Abiola, a popular skitmaker, is looking for waist bead sellers while twerking in the streets.

The skitmaker, who recently purchased a multi-million naira property, took to social media to ask waist bead sellers to contact him as soon as possible as he seeks ways to improve his twerking game.

He made the request after posting a video of himself twerking vigorously in the streets.

The skit maker positioned himself in various corners of an unnamed area and twerked away hilariously.

He captioned the video:

“Pls dm me if you are selling Waist beads ! 😂😭(Big mood)”, he wrote.

Watch the video of the skit maker twerking below;

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @thecuteabiola

