Don Jazzy gifts N200k to lady who cried out over hardship in Nigeria

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Award-winning producer, Don Jazzy has put smiles on the face of a young Nigerian lady who lamented to him about harsh living conditions in the country.

The female fan simply known as Sophie had appealed to him to give her money because Nigeria was affecting her in a negative way, though she stated clearly that she is not challenged health-wise.

”Donjazzy ep me too sir. I don’t have any health problem but Nigeria is giving me headache. No amount is too small”, she wrote.

The Mavin founder almost declined helping her when he checked her Twitter profile and realised her account details was not in her bio.

He pointed this out to her and she swiftly responded by sending the details to him.

Don Baba wrote; ”You have no account details on your bio. This is 2022. There is no shame in having a wallet address on your bio for well meaning fans\followers to donate or appreciate you. It’s all love.”

He then supported her by sending N200,000 to her account and captioned a snapshot of the transaction with ”Done ma.

