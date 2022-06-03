TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Man narrates his experience with his female staff

Blogger exposes how actress Laide Bakare allegedly made her…

Heartbroken lady discovers her singing talent after boyfriend of…

Don Jazzy’s signee, Crayon pens touching note as he visits former secondary school (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Up coming superstar singer, Charles Chibueze Chukwu popularly known as Crayon scribes a heartfelt note as he pays a visit to his ex secondary school.
The singer who is gradually making the waves following his hit track ‘Overdose’ after being signed by music producer, Don jazzy, has become a sensation in the music industry.
The singer has now paid a visit to his former secondary school, being welcomed happily by his former teachers as well as the students who showed off their excitement as they danced and sang along with him.

He recounted how he found it difficult to pay his fees for WAEC:

“So I went to my secondary sch that I graduated from “Treasure court college” to motivate and inspire every kid that if I can do it they can do it too, and it was so special and emotional for me cos omo I used to be regular debtor in sch, I was owing sch fees till my waec day crazy! I remember my girl crying for me cos she thought I wouldn’t be able to write chemistry practical 😭 my mum came to pay last minute though, I remember I used to get whooped in class for sagging 💔😂 and now coming back to the sch as the only star that the sch has ever produced since the inception is an amazing feeling! I hope to see the sch produce more stars in the nearest future on God amen!❤️🙏🏽”

READ ALSO

What Davido did to me because I’m a fan of Wizkid – Upcoming…

Singer, Portable excited as Headies officials visit him…

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Man narrates his experience with his female staff

Blogger exposes how actress Laide Bakare allegedly made her millions, shares…

Heartbroken lady discovers her singing talent after boyfriend of 5 years married…

Bobrisky shows off his intimidating account balance (Screenshot)

Jim Iyke reacts to rumors of his conversion to Islam (Video)

The ambition of Peter Obi is being fueled by the delusion of social media…

Reactions as Nigerian couple marry wearing only slippers and casual clothes…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Don Jazzy’s signee, Crayon pens touching note as he visits former secondary…

Speed Darlington laments over challenge of finding a wife in Lagos (Video)

Cuppy sends severe warning to bullies as she celebrates her brother’s…

Man scatters friend’s party after spraying money and was told that jollof…

Nigerian man narrates how the Holy spirit saved him

Nigerian lady bags Masters degree from Canadian university with a perfect CGPA…

You are an 0loriburuku – Laide Bakare slams Tonto Dikeh

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More