Don Jazzy’s signee, Crayon pens touching note as he visits former secondary school (Video)

Up coming superstar singer, Charles Chibueze Chukwu popularly known as Crayon scribes a heartfelt note as he pays a visit to his ex secondary school.

The singer who is gradually making the waves following his hit track ‘Overdose’ after being signed by music producer, Don jazzy, has become a sensation in the music industry.

The singer has now paid a visit to his former secondary school, being welcomed happily by his former teachers as well as the students who showed off their excitement as they danced and sang along with him.

He recounted how he found it difficult to pay his fees for WAEC:

“So I went to my secondary sch that I graduated from “Treasure court college” to motivate and inspire every kid that if I can do it they can do it too, and it was so special and emotional for me cos omo I used to be regular debtor in sch, I was owing sch fees till my waec day crazy! I remember my girl crying for me cos she thought I wouldn’t be able to write chemistry practical 😭 my mum came to pay last minute though, I remember I used to get whooped in class for sagging 💔😂 and now coming back to the sch as the only star that the sch has ever produced since the inception is an amazing feeling! I hope to see the sch produce more stars in the nearest future on God amen!❤️🙏🏽”