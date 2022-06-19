“Don’t let my failed love story stop you” – Tonto Dikeh advices as she gushes over beauty of love

Tonto Dikeh, a popular Nollywood actress, advises fans and well-wishers on how to give love a chance in their lives.

The mother of one who has had several failed relationships has written a piece of advice for her mentees.

Despite her numerous failed relationships, Tonto Dikeh encourages people to open their hearts for a chance to try love.