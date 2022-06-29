Double celebration as Regina Daniels welcomes second child in Amman, Jordan

The Nwoko’s are jubilant as they celebrate the birthday of Regina Daniels first son and the arrival of the second child on the same day.

Her husband, Ned Nwoko, made the disclosure on his Instagram page as he celebrated the first child he bore with the actress.

The billionaire business man revealed that it is double celebration for their family today, June 29 as his wife, Regina welcomed another child, a baby boy, in Amman, Jordan.

He wrote:

“It’s a double celebration today for the family as Moon turns Two years. He’s growing everyday looking forward to the future with so much enthusiasm. Happy birthday son. It’s also a delight to announce the arrival of our second son today. Regina and the baby are doing well in Amman Jordan. Uniquely moon and his baby brother now shares same birth date. Yeh family is over the Moon”.

