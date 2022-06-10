“Dreams come true” – Man jumps for joy as TikTok sensation, Kelly joins his live sessions (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

A Nigerian man has expressed intense joy after American TikTok sensation, Kelly joined his live sessions.

The American socialite has been trending for days in Nigeria and lots of Nigerian males have expressed their unbounded admiration for the American.

Kelly is known for her videos which seem to be making lots of virile males go head over heels.

The Nigerian man who kept on saying that dreams do come true disclosed that he had been waiting for over ten hours for the TikTok celebrity to join his live session.

He told her that every “single Nigerian guy is rooting” for the TikTok star and that she looks cute.

Watch the video below:

