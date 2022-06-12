Edo highlife legend, Osayomore Joseph is dead

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Osayomore died five months before his 70th birthday, according to a statement released on Saturday June 11 by the Edo State Chapter of the Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN).

Comrade Willy Eghe-Nova, PMAN Administrator/Governor, Edo State Chapter said in a statement;

“PMAN has this Saturday afternoon, June 11, 2022, lost a great member and music legend, Ambassador Osayomore Joseph. May his creative soul rest in peace.”

Chairman of COSON, Chief Tony Okoroji also confirmed his death. He said;

“I have just learnt of the passing on of the very vibrant and effervescent music maestro with his roots in the ancient Benin kingdom, the great Osayomore Joseph.

“The late Ulele Power King as he was known by his many fans was my friend.

“There is no doubt that the unforgettable Osayomore Joseph came, saw and conquered.

“Osayomore may have travelled but his Ulele Power sound will continue to boom in the hearts of the many who love him. “

Osayomore Joseph was born on October 29, 1952, in Ugha village near Benin City, Edo State, Nigeria.

He had a reputation as a freedom fighter, an activist musician with a long history of criticizing local and national political corruption through his music.

