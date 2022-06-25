Nigerian politician and lawyer, Ike Ekweremadu and his Wife Nwanneka ekweremadu were recently arrested in the United Kingdom for an alleged conspiracy to harvest the organ of a minor.

The Ekweremadus who were arrested appeared in court on Thursday. However, they were sent back to detention after bail was was denied for the both of them and the date of their trial was shifted to the 7th of July.

Subsequent reports claim that the alleged 15-year-old minor, David Ukpo actually 21 years old. The details on his alleged documents reveals that he was born on the 12th of October, 2000.

Below are photos of the documents that allegedly reveals David Ukpo’s age and birthday amid reports of Ekweremadu’s arrest.

See the documents below: