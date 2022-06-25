TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Man narrates how he got embarrassed during first date with random…

“She’s like a sister to me” – Old video of Mercy Chinwo’s fiance,…

“May Edochie Is Like A D0g That Has Been Let Loose From Her Cage”…

Ekweremadu: David Ukpo’s alleged BVN details leaks, reveals his real age (Screenshots)

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian politician and lawyer, Ike Ekweremadu and his Wife Nwanneka ekweremadu were recently arrested in the United Kingdom for an alleged conspiracy to harvest the organ of a minor.

The Ekweremadus who were arrested appeared in court on Thursday. However, they were sent back to detention after bail was was denied for the both of them and the date of their trial was shifted to the 7th of July.

Subsequent reports claim that the alleged 15-year-old minor, David Ukpo  actually 21 years old. The details on his alleged documents reveals that he was born on the 12th of October, 2000.

Below are photos of the documents that allegedly reveals David Ukpo’s age and birthday amid reports of Ekweremadu’s arrest.

See the documents below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Man narrates how he got embarrassed during first date with random lady

“She’s like a sister to me” – Old video of Mercy Chinwo’s fiance, Blessed…

“May Edochie Is Like A D0g That Has Been Let Loose From Her Cage” – Sonia Ogiri…

“So you dey like that thing” – Cubana Chief Priest reacts as Mercy…

Man narrates his most embarrassing s*xual experience

How I found out my girlfriend was getting married to someone else – Man…

Nigerians react as woman rolls on floor in jubilation after seeing her brother…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Hold your boyfriends, we’re done with WAEC – SS3 girls warn senior colleagues

“I’ll never give up on my dreams” – Netizens react as they realize Asake was…

“You have been anointed to carry all my children” – Uche…

“I used my last cash to send him abroad and he cheated on me”…

“I was billed ₦35,500 for just a plate of food” – Lady cries…

Man narrates his most embarrassing s*xual experience

This Portable fine before o – Reactions as old photos of singer surfaces

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More