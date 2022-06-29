Every married man is supposed to place his wife on monthly allowance – Influencer, TweetOracle

Tweet Oracle, Nigerian Twitter influencer, has lectured men on the distinction between allowance for the wife and maintenance money for the family.
He advised husbands to put their wives on a monthly allowance since it is what a real husband should do.
Tweet Oracle emphasized that food money is not the same as an allowance, and his tweet received a ton of responses from ladies who agreed with him.
He took to the micro blogging platform to write:
“Every genuine married man should place his wife on monthly allowance.
Food money is not allowance.”
See some reactions gathered:
@iamogbehmichael wrote: “If I have I give her whether at month end, middle or the beginning of the month but making it a monthly routine, that one na your concern. Being genuine on this matter Is relative”
TRENDING
LATEST UPDATES