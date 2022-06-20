Eyewitness gives account of what allegedly transpired between the Married woman and Burna Boy in the club

Another twist has emerged in the story of the Cubana club shooting involving singer Burna Boy’s security and a clubgoer.

This comes just hours after Briella Neme, the married woman who was accosted by Burna, broke her silence.

This comes just hours after Briella Neme, the married woman who was accosted by Burna, broke her silence.

On June 12, TheinfoNG was reported that Burna Boy was on the hunt after his security team shot two people at Cubana’s club.

The men were assaulted by the singer’s security because they confronted him about one of the men’s wives.

Briella stated in a series of Instagram posts that she took time out to heal and process the events that left her partner and her bestfriend’s husband hospitalized.

She recounted how they all went to Obi Cubana’s club in Lagos at 3am celebrating their childhood friend who was getting married when the ill-fated incident happened.

They were all having a good time when Burna Boy and his friends came in and one of them approached her.

She stated that she turned down the offer to meet with the singer as she told his friend who approached her that she was married.

It was at the third attempt that things escalated as they all flared up.

Burna Boy’s friend allegedly attacked one of their friends and this situation degenerated and turned into a fight.

As the fight started, Cubana’s security stepped in and calmed the situation but unfortunately, Burna Boy’s security started another fight and shot into the air which left club attendees screaming and running for safety.

The lady revealed that she was traumatized and broken down since the incident.

She constantly has random flashbacks and nightmares.

She added that the lack of remorse and accountability from the singer is beyond her.

The lady also disclosed that Obi Cubana reached out to her after three days claiming he had no idea of everything that went wrong.

The club couldn’t even provide a CCTV footage or statement of the incident and business has carried on in the club.

An eyewitness has faulted her truth.

Taking to Twitter, the eye witness identified as King Kong claimed the woman had gone to take pictures with Burna Boy, which didn’t sit well with her husband.

Instead of him to wait for his wife to return, he went there violently to drag her out, then he was resisted for confronting the singer.

Things escalated from there and Burna Boy decided to leave when the man attacked him and in defense, the policemen attached to the singer shot into the air.

Burna Boy laughed at the situation because it was funny to him how am ordinary picture taking activity can turn messy.