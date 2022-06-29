Fans gift Pere N10M, designer items, N200K for fuel, others for 37th birthday (Video)

Patriots, Pere Egbi’s supporters came through for their favorite by showering him with incredible gifts on his 37th birthday.

Pere, who finished in the bottom six of the BBNaija Shine Ya Eye edition, surely has a passionate following who adore him, as evidenced by the smoldering amount of gifts he was given on his birthday.

On Monday, June 27, the actor turned 37, and social media was flooded with birthday wishes for him.

His fans disclosed that he received gifts worth N10M, designer watches, bags, shoes, 200,000 asthma pumps for charity, N200K for fueling his car, and other items while sharing a video of a furnished room intended for the birthday celebration.

The post read:

“Pere’s 37th birthday gifts from Patriots:

* 10 million Naira (cash, money bouquets, chèque)

* Designer bags, watches, shoes, and more

* 200,000 asthma pumps for charity

* 200,000 Naira to fuel Pere’s new car

* Charity work at Accra hospital worth 600,000 Naira

Thank you to all Patriots, both those that supported the project and those that are willing to support but couldn’t due to financial issues 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽❤️❤️❤️”