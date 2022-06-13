Female fan goes haywire, nearly faints over what Davido did to her at an event (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

 

Davido, an award winning singer, sends a female fan into a frenzy when he gave her the microphone to sing one of his songs.

While singing at an event in UAE Dubai, the musician surprisingly gave the microphone to a female fan to sing the lyrics of his track.

The female fan was taken aback by the sudden gesture and began to sing huskily at first while she held her wig was threatening to fall off her head.

As they both passed back and forth the microphone, the lady’s leg trembled with excitement and she almost fainted.

Fans have taken to social media to hail the singer for his kind gesture

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja)

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

