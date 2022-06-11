Female students suspended after being spotted in viral video smoking shisha in their school uniform (video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A video of secondary school students having a “good time” in their school uniform recently went viral on social media, eliciting reactions due to the students’ actions.

Some girls believed to be students at Sunyani Senior High School in Ghana have reportedly been suspended after being spotted smoking shisha in a viral video.

The girls were seen smoking from a shisha pipe as they gathered in a room in the video, which elicited mixed reactions.

Below were some reactions that trailed the video;

_alwaysovo;

Free sha ooo . Hmmm they parents aren’t paying school fees that is why they are misbehaving

Kusi walker;

On this note: if am on some demon time shit and someone takes their phone to record…..slllaaaappp paaa

wingzndatt wrote;

I am sure a lot of people have done worse in school – Ghanaians are quick to judge

Watch the video below ;

