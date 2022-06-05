TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Why I couldn’t let go of Judy Austin – Yul Edochie…

“Na cheap olosho” – Actress Laide Bakare ridiculed as she…

Nigerian man claims he sold his toe and fingers in Zimbabwe,…

Femi Fani Kayode celebrates after his ex-wife precious reunited with their sons

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Former Aviation Minister Femi Fani Kayode (FFK) took to social media to celebrate his ex-wife Precious reuniting with their children after a lengthy custody battle.

Femi Fani Kayode allegedly barred his ex-wife Precious from seeing their children while they were fighting custody in court, and she frequently takes to social media to plead for justice because she simply wants to see her children.

Guess her wish to see her children was finally granted, and Femi Fani Kayode took to social media to celebrate and let the world know that his ex-wife, whom he had been preventing from seeing their children, had finally reunited with the child at a playground.

READ ALSO

“Na cheap olosho” – Actress Laide Bakare ridiculed as…

Simi celebrates daughter’s second birthday with heart…

From the video he shared, you could really see that the kids had missed their mother a lot the same way she has missed them too as they seem to be all over each other while they catch up on lost moments at the playground.

post below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Why I couldn’t let go of Judy Austin – Yul Edochie spills

“Na cheap olosho” – Actress Laide Bakare ridiculed as she strips to her…

Nigerian man claims he sold his toe and fingers in Zimbabwe, shares video

Lady calls out her 23-year-old sister who slept with her boyfriend

Why I married a second wife – Yul Edochie opens up in new video

This is robbery – Man cries out as he shares bride price list he received from…

Alaafin of Oyo’s ‘appearance’ at his celebration of life, sparks reactions…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Air Peace offers free flight to man who celebrated entering plane for the first…

Don Jazzy gifts N200k to lady who cried out over hardship in Nigeria

Popular TikToker, Black Chully breaks down in tears after dozens of her nude…

Femi Fani Kayode celebrates after his ex-wife precious reunited with their sons

Pregnant wife seeks advice to save marriage as pregnant side chic moves into…

Alaafin of Oyo’s ‘appearance’ at his celebration of life, sparks reactions…

Singer Michael Aboh of Zule Zoo slumps and dies while taking his bath

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More