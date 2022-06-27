TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Finally, my dream car – Nigerian lady screams as her man gifts her a Range Rover

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A lady is overwhelmed with joy as she receives a car gift from her boyfriend.

The lady’s partner bought a brand-new Range Rover and surprised her with it at their house.

He was seen covering her eyes and guiding her to the spot where the automobile was parked, as could be seen in the video shared online.

She yelled in delight when she spotted the Range Rover and announced that she had finally acquired the vehicle of her dreams.

Before getting inside her vehicle and admiring the luxurious new whip, the woman first gave her lover a handshake and a hug.

The video has sparked reactions among social media users;

Watch the video below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by GossipMillNaija (@gossipmilltv)

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

