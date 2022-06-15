TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

I’ve always been behind the scenes – Yul…

I will never respect you, stay off my case – Funke Akindele…

Man who dumped his girlfriend to be with his mother and sleep…

“Find a man, you’ll be 40 soon” – Man warns DJ Cuppy, she replies

Entertainment
By Shalom

Popular disc jockey and billionaire heiress, Ifeoluwa Florence Otedola popularly known as Cuppy has replied a Twitter user who advised her to go find a man.

Cuppy had earlier uploaded some images of herself beautifully dressed and asked whether she should add modeling to her curriculum vitae.

READ ALSO

Rita Dominic and husband, Fidelis Anosike step out for the…

Alex Ekubo’s ex fiancee, Fancy lands in Lagos months…

Rather than reply to her question, the Twitter user advised her to get a man before she clocks 40.

In her tweet, JJ Cuppy reacted and told him to let her get to 30 first.

This isn’t the first time some social media users have offered their unwarranted marriage advices to the DJ Cuppy, especially after her sister, Temi Otedola, got engaged. Cuppy has however maintained her cool when responding to the questions about her private life.

Read their Tweets below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

I’ve always been behind the scenes – Yul Edochie’s first wife,…

I will never respect you, stay off my case – Funke Akindele tackles…

Man who dumped his girlfriend to be with his mother and sleep with her, laments

Nigerian lady narrates what her boyfriend did after she told him that she was…

Toyin Lawani finally unveils husband’s face to the world as they mark first…

I feel like jumping out of my skin” – Lady celebrates going to her…

Comedienne, Kiekie falls off stage at an award show (Video)

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

“Find a man, you’ll be 40 soon” – Man warns DJ Cuppy, she replies

“I train and sell cockroaches for a living” – Joseph Mgimba

Every eye that sees him sees a blessing just like his father – Judy Austin…

Now I know why Teebillz left you” – Uche Maduagwu blasts Tiwa Savage over…

“I’m about to snatch him, his girlfriend should shift” – Bobrisky gushes over…

Heartbroken lady cries non-stop, drinks dry g!n after being dumped (Video)

Abia men are too stingy and proud – Young ladies (Video)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More