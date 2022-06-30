Fireboy breaks down in tears as he becomes the first Afrobeats Artiste to perform at Wembley Stadium (Video)

Sensational music star, Ademola Adefolahan popularly known by his stage name, Fireboy DML has been left emotional as he becomes the first Afro Beat singer to perform at Wembley Stadium.

On June 29, Fireboy joined British musician Ed Sheeran on stage at the 90,000-person stadium to perform their hit song, Peru remix.

The ‘Scatter’ singer driven to tears by the show’s thunderous performance in front of a large audience.

The musician used the chance to mention that his upcoming hit album, “Playboy,” will be released in August 2022 during his performance.

After leaving the stage, Fireboy DML sobbed openly, and the poignant scene was caught on camera.

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja)

//www.instagram.com/embed.js