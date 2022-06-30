TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Liposuction: “You no get shame again!” – Netizens drag Blessing…

Chacha Eke’s husband, Austin Faani finally breaks silence on his…

Married man heartbroken after his nurse wife slept with nine…

Fireboy breaks down in tears as he becomes the first Afrobeats Artiste to perform at Wembley Stadium (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Sensational music star, Ademola Adefolahan popularly known by his stage name, Fireboy DML has been left emotional as he becomes the first Afro Beat singer to perform at Wembley Stadium.

On June 29, Fireboy joined British musician Ed Sheeran on stage at the 90,000-person stadium to perform their hit song, Peru remix.

The ‘Scatter’ singer driven to tears by the show’s thunderous performance in front of a large audience.

READ ALSO

Singers, Fireboy DML and Ed Sheeran share snippet of their…

Moment singer, Fireboy screamed as his dog tickled his…

The musician used the chance to mention that his upcoming hit album, “Playboy,” will be released in August 2022 during his performance.

After leaving the stage, Fireboy DML sobbed openly, and the poignant scene was caught on camera.

Watch the video below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja)

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Liposuction: “You no get shame again!” – Netizens drag Blessing Okoro as she…

Chacha Eke’s husband, Austin Faani finally breaks silence on his marital crisis

Married man heartbroken after his nurse wife slept with nine different men

Double celebration as Regina Daniels welcomes second child in Amman, Jordan

Mercy Johnson celebrates her 22-year-old sister as she writes final papers

Queen Nwokoye finally opens up about getting married to white man

“When I was pregnant with you, I was not ready” – Regina Daniels recounts…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Fireboy breaks down in tears as he becomes the first Afrobeats Artiste to…

JJC Skillz announces dissolution of marriage to Funke Akindele

Your wife can prepare soup with N400 and it would last for two days – Pastor…

Nigerian couple welcome twins after over 12 years of waiting

BBNaija star, White Money reveals who he may eventually marry

From house hunting to getting husband – Nigerian lady marries man that built…

My husband’s family stole my wedding gifts – Newly wedded bride…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More