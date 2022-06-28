Former hawker, Jeremiah Iziogo gives update from school as he shares photos

Ekuma Jeremiah Iziogo, a former hawker in Lagos whose life changed for the better when a video of him offering money to inmates went viral, has provided an update on his academic endeavors.

Recall that the young man was shown in the trending video handing cash to inmates being driven by a Correctional Service van.

Jeremiah received recognition and admiration for his deed, the most notable of which was a scholarship provided by Obi Cubana, CEO of the Cubana Group.

Cubana promised to sponsor him through the university’s Bachelor’s and Master’s degree programs, and upon graduation, he would be guaranteed a job.

Jeremiah recently shared some fresh images of himself attending school with Nigerians. Also disclosed was the fact that he had been writing exams.

He wrote: “Long Time no see , been writing ✍️ Exams”

Read some comments..

son_ovglory; “Time changes a lot I won’t lie, you big bro.”

mide_eyitayo; “Omo money is good ooo best of luck”

tirzah_naturals; “See our Jerry is adding weight, God keep blessing you and keep you for us. Success in your exams.”