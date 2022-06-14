Friends mock teenage boy for buying a girl food without getting anything for himself (Video)

In a viral video, a young Nigerian boy is seen being trolled by his friends after taking a girl out on a date.

The adolescent purchased lunch for his date but did not purchase even a bottle of water for himself. In the video, he can be seen looking around while his friends sit on another table nearby.

His friends made fun of him for trying to impress the girl while she happily ate a plate of spaghetti.

”You no get money you dey carry girl go eatery. Who you wan impress?” they teased.

Watch the video below:

Boy [email protected] by his friends for flexing his date without buying anything for himselfpic.twitter.com/hFjTSRt5WI — Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) June 13, 2022

