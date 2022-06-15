“From celibate to mother of two” – Nigerians drag Linda Ikeji over alleged second pregnancy

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Linda Ikeji, a celebrity blogger and media entrepreneur, has been subjected to public ridicule as it is alleged that the famous blogger is expecting a second child.

Nigerians are having a filled day reacting to tye reports with many taking a dig at her for not maintaining a life of celibacy.

Controversial blogger, Gistlover claimed that one of Nigerian’s favorite blogger has gotten pregnant.

Though the blog didn’t mention name, many were able to decide that the post was related to her.

“Dem say one if your favorite blogger then get belle ooo. Na so I hear am o. If na true and she later born this will be her second child. Oya I leave una with this one”.

osirochief : Who give Linda belle?

lacrystal51 : Ha linlin don drive and fell pregnant again? Awww celibacy students in the mud

official_ruthycruz : Linda Ikeji oooo from celibate to mama of 2 congratulations

hormorhlara : Hmmm. Awon oni invisible husband. Celibate oran

justfoodandevents_ : Lindsay oni celibate isonu

gli_viga : She nor green stay single again. Independence strong woman justice for preek oo

