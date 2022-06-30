From house hunting to getting husband – Nigerian lady marries man that built house she rented

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

A jubilant woman has ended up in a fairy tale love story that is frequently depicted in romance films.

People find their life partners, sometimes, in the most unlikeliest of places and the young lady has found her missing half while house hunting.

The young woman identified on Twitter as @simply meil revealed that she met a husband while looking for a home.

She revealed that the engineer hired to build the home she was keen in renting was her husband.

Sharing lovely photos of herself and her husband, she captioned it:

From house hunting to getting a husband
He was the Engineer that built the house. @lukemario1″

Reacting, @EtuboLion wrote; “You married your agent? Hope he collected agreement and commission fee?”

@J_mknite; “You’re a perfect match… just give him peace of mind and you will get all the love and affection you will need. May your marriage be blessed”

@precyBle; “Congratulations to you and yours. May your Union be a blissful one”

