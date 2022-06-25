Georgina Onuoha sparks controversy as she reacts to abolition of right to abortion in US

Georgina Onuoha, a Nollywood actress, reacted by revealing how God has killed so many babies in the past. Yesterday, the United States Supreme Court overturned abortion rights.

Previously, the United States Supreme Court ruled that abortion is no longer legal in the United States. This court ruling did not sit well with Georgina Onuoha, who took to Twitter to reveal how God has also killed many babies in the past.

Georgina Onuoha, who claimed that God once ordered abortion, claimed that God was the highest killer of children and chief commander of genocide in the scriptures, and that making laws that affect millions of people who do not share your faith is wrong.

She went on to say that women should be allowed to make reproductive health and life decisions.

