Georgina Onuoha sparks controversy as she reacts to abolition of right to abortion in US

Georgina Onuoha, a Nollywood actress, reacted by revealing how God has killed so many babies in the past. Yesterday, the United States Supreme Court overturned abortion rights.
Previously, the United States Supreme Court ruled that abortion is no longer legal in the United States. This court ruling did not sit well with Georgina Onuoha, who took to Twitter to reveal how God has also killed many babies in the past.
Georgina Onuoha, who claimed that God once ordered abortion, claimed that God was the highest killer of children and chief commander of genocide in the scriptures, and that making laws that affect millions of people who do not share your faith is wrong.
She went on to say that women should be allowed to make reproductive health and life decisions.
Georgina Onuoha wrote;
”Did you know God killed so many babies in the Bible?
.
I see you never knew God was the highest killer of children and chief commander of genocide in the scriptures?
Well, this is thought-provoking.
.
If you never knew, go reread your bible.
.
By the way the Bible also said that “ Life begins at birth after first breathe “ Genesis 2:7, After God formed man .
He “breathed into his nostrils the breath of life and it was then that the man became a living being”. Although the man was fully formed by God in all respects, he was not a living being until after taking his first breath.
Job 33:4,
Ezekiel 37:5&6,
God was clear in the Bible, a fetus is “not a human being “ until born and takes first breathe “.
The Lord Kills and Makes Alive
There are several instances in the Old Testament in particular that reveal God commanding the genocide of various people groups. Indeed, God, Himself is responsible for killing babies and children in the Bible.
.
In case you are still confused by this, I will break it down in biblical terms for you.
.
The mass killing of Children and women order by God.
A number of cases of mass killings of people, apparently at God’s behest, are recorded in the Old Testament:
The Flood (Genesis 6-8)
The cities of the plain, including Sodom and Gomorrah (Genesis 18-19)
The Egyptian firstborn sons during the Passover (Exodus 11-12)
The Canaanites under Moses and Joshua (Numbers 21:2-3; Deuteronomy 20:17; Joshua 6:17, 21)
The Amalekites annihilated by Saul (1 Samuel 15)
.
.
So please take your religion and shove it elsewhere.
Keep your religion to yourself, and your religious views should not be used as a yardstick to make laws that affect millions who don’t share the same faith as you.
So take your prolife BS elsewhere and let women make decisions concerning their reproductive health and life.
That I am a Catholic doesn’t mean my faith should be imposed on others or laws made by my church should govern people who disagree with my faith.
.
Let me end by telling you where God ordered an abortion:
Numbers 5 in verse 22, “May this water that brings a curse enter your body so that your abdomen swells or your womb miscarries.”
TRENDING
LATEST UPDATES