Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky has thrown a harsh shade to comedian Sabinus.

Prior to now, there has been an ongoing subtle battle between Nigerian skit maker Mr Funny popularly known as Sabinus, and famous cross-dresser Okuneye Idris Olarenwaju popularly known as Bobrisky.

While it remains unknown whether their trolls are genuine or just for clout, the fact remains that lately, Sabinus has made a habit of making comments each time Bobrisky shares a post on social media and on most occasions, his choice of words don’t always sit well with Bobrisky.

Amid their ongoing internet shades, Bobrisky shared a video earlier this morning and in the clip, he talked about his pre-house warming party taking place in Pinnock Estate, Lekki this Sunday.

He said that the party is strictly on invitation and stated that those who haven’t received their invites should not be offended that they will be invited for the main house warming party by September.

Reacting to this, the Nigerian Skit Maker Mr Funny took to the comment section to reply Bobrisky.

In his words:
“You’re Forgiven Sir, Go and Sin No More”,

However, seeing this, Bobrisky replied:
“Go and Forgive Your Father For Cheating On Your Mother”.

See their comments below;

