Gospel artist, Mercy Chinwo excited as she gets engaged (Photos/Video)

By Ezie Innocent

Sensational gospel singer and preacher, Mercy Chinwo is exhilarated as she gets engaged to Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa.

The gospel artist who is famous for her heart melting voice took to her Instagram page to disclose the wonderful news to her social media followers.

She took to the image sharing app, Instagram to share beautiful photos of her and her dashing fiancé, as well of video capturing the emotional moment her fiancé proposed.

Her fiancé, Blessed Uzochikwa is a preacher at the Water Brook Church situated in Lekki, Lagos state.

Sharing the news of her engagement, she wrote;a

I am blessed to be blessed with @theofficialblessed. The thoughts of doing the next phase and the rest phase of my life with you makes the blessing more real I love you Sweet”

