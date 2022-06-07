Gospel singer, Yinka Alaseyori jubilant as she receives car as birthday gift (Video)

Sensational gospel singer and clergy woman, Yinka Alaseyori has received a brand new car as birthday gift.
The gospel artist wore a bright blue dress while being praised in Yoruba by a woman who then offered her a white envelope in a viral video making the rounds on the net.
She jumped out of her seat with great joy when she opened the envelope and saw that it contained a car key. She couldn’t believe what she had just received.
She ran off to inspect the magnificent white vehicle she had just gotten as a birthday present, hugging her friends and relatives who were present.
