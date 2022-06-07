TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Owo Black Sunday: We are alive – Couple rumoured to be…

“These people no get shame” – Netizens react to what Yul Edochie…

Many killed as bomb rocks Catholic Church in Ondo, many…

Gospel singer, Yinka Alaseyori jubilant as she receives car as birthday gift (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Sensational gospel singer and clergy woman, Yinka Alaseyori has received a brand new car as birthday gift.
The gospel artist wore a bright blue dress while being praised in Yoruba by a woman who then offered her a white envelope in a viral video making the rounds on the net.

She jumped out of her seat with great joy when she opened the envelope and saw that it contained a car key. She couldn’t believe what she had just received.

She ran off to inspect the magnificent white vehicle she had just gotten as a birthday present, hugging her friends and relatives who were present.

READ ALSO

Primary school teacher gets emotional as her pupils surprise…

“You are my most treasured gift” – Desmond…

Watch the video below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja)

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Owo Black Sunday: We are alive – Couple rumoured to be dead, speaks

“These people no get shame” – Netizens react to what Yul Edochie did while…

Many killed as bomb rocks Catholic Church in Ondo, many worshippers shot

My father slept with me for years, we have a child together – Mother…

Priest speaks on Ondo attack, says ‘we were locked in the church for over 20…

Video of prophet who predicted about impending attack in ondo two months ago…

Reactions as BBNaija Angel’s message to Tinubu surfaces (Screenshot)

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Gospel singer, Yinka Alaseyori jubilant as she receives car as birthday gift…

25-year-old lady is determined to continue schooling despite writing WAEC and…

Lady tries to show off her boyfriend but he quickly hides his face after…

“This is what success looks like” – Mr Eazi says as he completes a…

I was lucky to meet my wife as a virgin even though I was a bad boy – Boy…

Lady confronts a customer who refused to pay her (Video)

Nigerian woman cries out as her husband impregnates her again after buying flat…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More