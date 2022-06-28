‘He is a not a minor, he is an adult who scammed the Ekweremadu family to claim asylum’- Kemi Olunloyo alleges
Former deputy senate president , Ike Ekweremmadu, and his wife Mrs Beatrice Ekweremmadu were recently arrested in the United Kingdom over the allegations of conspiracy to harvest the organs of a minor.
A document shared by The Cable had revealed that Senator Ike Ekweremadu had on the 28th of December 2021 written a letter to the British high commission requesting Visa for David Ukpo and about a kidney donation for his daughter.
Several presumptions indicate that the major reason for his detention is because the alleged victim who was on a mission to donate his organ is a 15-year-old minor.
Kemi Olunloyo, Popular investigative journalist, has however debunked this claim.
Several Nigerian politicians includesing of Peter Obi and Senator Dino Melaye have expressed support for the Ekweremadu family.
