TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Netizens shower prayers on May Edochie after she shared a new…

21-year-old boy seeks advise after impregnating wife of cousin…

TikTok star, Bhadie Kelly breaks silence following leaked bedroom…

‘He is a not a minor, he is an adult who scammed the Ekweremadu family to claim asylum’- Kemi Olunloyo alleges

Entertainment
By Shalom

Former deputy senate president , Ike Ekweremmadu, and his wife Mrs Beatrice Ekweremmadu were recently arrested in the United Kingdom over the allegations of conspiracy to harvest the organs of a minor.


A document shared by The Cable had revealed that Senator Ike Ekweremadu had on the 28th of December 2021 written a letter to the British high commission requesting Visa for David Ukpo and about a kidney donation for his daughter.

Several presumptions indicate that the major reason for his detention is because the alleged victim who was on a mission to donate his organ is a 15-year-old minor.

READ ALSO

Ekweremadu: David Ukpo’s alleged BVN details leaks,…

“She has no respect for the dead” – Tboss…

Kemi Olunloyo, Popular investigative journalist, has however debunked this claim.

Several Nigerian politicians includesing of Peter Obi and Senator Dino Melaye have expressed support for the Ekweremadu family.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Netizens shower prayers on May Edochie after she shared a new post following…

21-year-old boy seeks advise after impregnating wife of cousin who pays his…

TikTok star, Bhadie Kelly breaks silence following leaked bedroom video

Mother of four seeks advice following clash between boyfriend and husband

Former bus conductor who won Lagos chess contest snags modelling deal

“I now understand why you people dey use the body oppress us” – Blessing Okoro…

Actor Itele breaks silence as his secret affair with actress, Debankee is…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

‘He is a not a minor, he is an adult who scammed the Ekweremadu family to claim…

Actress Eniola Badmus shares s*xy photos as she goes swimming, peppers haters…

“What cream did you use?” – Lady who used to be dark-skinned shares jaw-dropping…

“I pity the person that will buy my phone” – Apostle Chibuzor…

Nollywood celebrities drum support for Chacha Eke as she finally says goodbye to…

“I don’t want to die or go missing” Chacha Eke cries out as she details why she…

Why I am getting attached to Liquorose – Cross opens up

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More