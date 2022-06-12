“He will frustrate big brother” – Reactions as James Brown appeals to BBN organizers to participate in reality show

Social media users have reacted to a video of controversial crossdresser and social media influencer, James Brown asking the BBNaija organizers to give him the chance to participate in the reality show.

In the video uploaded on the cross dressers page, he pleaded to join the show, promising to bring unexpected entrainment to the Big Brother house.

Though his appeal seems to be rather late as the audition for the show had ended last month; the show had started it’s audition on May 7th, ending 30th May.

Netizens have stated that they would like the cross dresser to be on the show due to his behavior which seems to be quite funny to lots of Nigerians.

Watch him speak: