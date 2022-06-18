Heartbroken man narrates what his wife did to him after finding out he’s cheating

An unidentified man has cried out for help after his wife refused to have unprotected s*x with him because he cheated on her, despite all his efforts to make things right.

Adejoro Olumofin popularly known as Joro who is a relationship coach and expert shared the story via Instagram.

However, the man in his defense, added that his friends normally cheat on their wives and their wives still forgive, love, respect and cook for them.

He went ahead to state that if his own wife is not willing to forgive him, he is ready to get a lawyer and seek for divorce.

According to the man, he said:

“Hi Joro,

Good morning. My wife and I are having a rOcky marriage at the moment. I am ready to get a lawyer and f!ght d!rty if need be. What r¥bbish. if she want to be a w’fe be a w!fe she can not be w€aring wedding ring and not perform her wife duties.

I ch€ated last year and I apologized,she found out. the whole family got involved. out. the whole family got involved. My wife has always been a [email protected] [email protected] and 3 attention s££ker. She started cr¥Nig like someOne d!ed and dry fasting because I ch£ated.

A lot of my friends ch€at , big deal and their wife still love and respect and cook and clean. My wife own friends there husband ché€at too even but she made a big spectacle.

Now she has refused to have s£x with me without cOndOm since January. I have to wear cOndOm with my own wife. She will refuS£ to use the same toilet with me. One day i was very angry and w0zz her. She said my children to stOp using same cutlery with me. This is wrOng ,I told her I will do any t£st and she refused she say I will inf£ct her.

When I married her she was jObless and still using techno then. I helped her I know she will t¥rn my children [email protected] me but God will prevail on this matter.

She should be lucky I’m not like other men. I know I’m a great husband and father “