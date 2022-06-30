Heavily pregnant woman sparks reactions with her new video

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A heavily pregnant Nigerian lady with the TikTok username @buchi luxury hair was recently spotted showcasing her dance moves.

This video has stirred up mixed reactions as Netizens claimed that the woman had an extra large stomach.

While some people congratulated her massively, others questioned her choice of clothing.

Little girl dances to Kizz Daniel’s Buga during school…

Beautiful video of Wizkid dancing for his mother on stage…

Here are some comments:
@rich_ard_save:Madam be calming down 😂 you forget say u be black 😁you have traditions and customs

@toniashairline:I just check her comment d time u are using to put hate comment use am buy waytin she dey sell ….congratulations warrior safe delivery 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰

@jenjosh5:congrats momma.
I see more than one baby there.
I pray that God will remember me soonest

@user4429733516885:I want to be like you oooo in Jesus name Amen 🙏

@naturalbabe29:Safe delivery,may God keep you and your baby in sound health

@princess_bella_beauty:congratulations 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰 this is more than one baby

@kindandgreat:Why all this hate comments now haaa na una get d belle ni? abi wetin be una problem. if na Celebrity nw una go dey shout awwnnn

@vicktoria_jay:why the so much hate comment😳 pls be happy the process is not easy 🥰. but hope you are fine sha

Watch the video below:
https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMNhXLfmf/?k=1

