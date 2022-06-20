TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Heartbroken man narrates what his wife did to him after finding…

0gun wan finish your papa? – Little boy on uniform blows…

My husband doesn’t know that his two kids actually belong to my…

Her boyfriend called to threaten me – Filmmaker calls out Ada Ameh

Entertainment
By Shalom

Veteran Nollywood actress Ada Ameh has been called out by makers of the unreleased movie, Fatboulous which she was set to feature in.


Recall that few days ago, the actress had taken to social media to post a video announcing that she’s dealing with mental health issues and a company has sued her over breach of contract.

However, a statement from the company which was shared on Instagram says a totally different story.

READ ALSO

Please support, we all need each other – Patience…

Them fit each other sha – Photos of Tonto Dikeh and…

The filmmakers expressed shock on seeing Ameh’s social media call-out, adding that she refused to reveal details of the breached contract. Ameh was also called out for being a bully and blackmailer and for trying to take advantage of the young filmmakers.

The statement read:
“ADA AMEH: SETTING THE RECORDS STRAIGHT.

I have been inundated in the last 24 hours by calls and messages from different quarters following an Instagram video by the respected Veteran actor, Ada Ameh who claimed that she had been sued by a film production company whose contract she breached. As in my usual character, I would not have seen a reason to write this if not for a call I received from one Mr George this morning who introduced himself as Ada Ameh ‘s boyfriend. The call was laden with insults and many subtle threats which was his way of responding to a 14 day Notice of Demand from our Lawyer after Adah Ameh refused to show up for the shoot of our film, FAtBULOUS, which she had been fully paid for.
We contracted Ada Ameh on the 10th of May 2022 to participate in our film shoot as a cast, which was to take place later that month in Benin City. She signed our contract form and was fully paid for the job. Her hotel suite was booked, her flight tickets were also paid for and sent to her. She was to arrive Benin on the morning of Friday, May 27th 2022, with the first flight. i was shocked when our logistics officer told me at about 8am that day that when he went to pick her from the airport, he called her and she told him that she was not on the flight . It was unsettling as we had already scheduled some of her scenes for that day including a weddins scene where she was to play a major role. Later that day, she requested that another flight be booked for her. We agreed . We were more than shocked however when about an hour after she received the ticket of the 2nd flight which was for 3:15pm, she called that she was no longer coming for the shoot. No reason was given for her refusal to come.

In the confusion, we had to strike our set for the day and rescheduled all the shoots.”

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Heartbroken man narrates what his wife did to him after finding out he’s…

0gun wan finish your papa? – Little boy on uniform blows hot on his way to…

My husband doesn’t know that his two kids actually belong to my ex – Woman opens…

Funke Akindele finally breaks silence on her ‘rumoured breakup’ with husband,…

Man narrates ordeal in his marriage after losing four kids over secret hidden…

What has marriage done to me? – Married woman cries out, says she misses…

Chioma Rowland celebrates Davido with special note on Father’s Day (Video)

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

“Just have money in this life” – Nigerians react to video of Muslim…

Man recounts how his dad sold his taxi to pay his WAEC fee

I feel empty without him – Lady who denied her boyfriend in public cries…

Man calls out lady for organizing birthday party days after her…

Owo Killing: They killed our mother, now we are orphans – Little children…

How do I tell my boyfriend I have had 18 ab0rtions? – Lady cries out

“Love is so sweet” – Tonto Dikeh shares emotional post about…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More