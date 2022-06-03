TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


He’s actually funny – Nigerians react as Buhari cracks joke with Omeruo in Spain (Video)

News
By Ezie Innocent

President Muhammadu Buhari has shown that he has a humorous side to his personality that many may not know about.

He recently played host to Super Eagles defender, Kenneth Omeruo who visited him in Spain.

While trying to take a group picture, the president jokingly asked asked a rhetorical question about his height

“I hope you’re not taller than me”, Buhari joked as the former Chelsea FC player laughed.

Watch the video below:

Reacting, Nigerians expressed amazement that President Buhari could crack a funny joke.

@Chumzygod; Seems like it’s true he is funny

@NorahNneoma; This is really funny, I suppose laugh oo, but coming from Buhari

@Olazeks; Bubu is actually very funny, wrong industry.

@ademola_isr; I don’t like the fact that I find this funny.

@okaforpaschal; So this man. Get sense of humor

@TALLASHIP; People Dey vex say them Dey laugh to joke.

