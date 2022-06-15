Actress and entrepreneur Rosy Meurer has penned a touching tribute to mark popular Nigerian crossdresser Denrele Edun’s 41st birthday.

Edun marked his 41st birthday on the 13th of June. The actor and fashionista shared multiple photos on his Instagram account to celebrate his day.

Denrele wrote:

“HAPPY 41ST BIRTHDAY TO ME!!!!! FORTY WON, it is! I look 19, I feel like 12 and I act like I’m 10 (Yeah, I never let the kid inside of me die)… Guess that makes me 41! DENRELE, I now pronounce you STUNNING! Again, find me a more Energetic, Beautifully Young, Vibrant and Effervescent 41 Year old… Didn’t think so! Channeling my inner GEN Z side; Youthful exuberance with a lotta BALLZ! P.S: I’ve heard of the three ages of Man: Youth, Middle Age, and “You’re looking wonderful!”.

Actress Rosy Meurer joined in the celebration by writing a touching tribute acknowledging Denrele’s birthday. She also showered him with lots of love and prayers.

She wrote:

“Happy birthday to an amazing soul. One being I love and appreciate so much. Thank you for always coming through for me. May God bless your new age. Wish you many more years to come, long life and prosperity. @denrele_edun”

Reacting, Mark TV Inspire said:

“Always coming through for me ke? What do we not know?”

Samantha21 noted:

“Awwww Denrele is truly loved.”

Erica Samuel added:

“Hmmmm this is deep.”