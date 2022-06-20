TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A young lady who pleaded anonymity has revealed how she has had 18 abortions for her ex-boyfriend.

She went on to say that her boyfriend who is currently based in the United kingdom had asked her if she had had an abortion before.

She asked for help from her close friend who advised her to say the truth in other for him to trust her.

In her words:

“I was chatting with my boyfriend who is based in the UK and he asked me if have done any abortion before. I told him i will answer that question next time we see each other in person. I’ve asked my close friends and she advised me to tell him the truth. That it will make him to trust me more and he will know I’m fertile. I’ve done 18 abertions. Should I tell him the truth? Or I should just say 2. “

