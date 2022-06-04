“How do you want me to speak?” – Mercy Eke queries haters making fun of her Igbo accent (Video)

Mercy Eke, a reality star, has addressed critics who make fun of her Igbo accent.

In an interview, the native of Owerri revealed that she had lived practically her entire life in Owerri, Imo state, and that the only reason she had left was for her mandatory one year youth service.

According to Mercy, many great men and women around the world retain their native accents despite their fame and are still adored for it, but only in Nigeria do people laugh at each other’s accents.

She addressed those who mock her Igbo accent, asking them how they want her to speak if not with the accent she grew up with.

Watch her speak below;

