TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Why I couldn’t let go of Judy Austin – Yul Edochie…

Lady shares her dad’s reaction after telling him that she’s…

Nigerian man claims he sold his toe and fingers in Zimbabwe,…

“How do you want me to speak?” – Mercy Eke queries haters making fun of her Igbo accent (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Mercy Eke, a reality star, has addressed critics who make fun of her Igbo accent.
In an interview, the native of Owerri revealed that she had lived practically her entire life in Owerri, Imo state, and that the only reason she had left was for her mandatory one year youth service.

According to Mercy, many great men and women around the world retain their native accents despite their fame and are still adored for it, but only in Nigeria do people laugh at each other’s accents.

She addressed those who mock her Igbo accent, asking them how they want her to speak if not with the accent she grew up with.

READ ALSO

“It has gotten to the point where I will speak”…

Mercy Eke reacts after being accused of fighting with MC…

Watch her speak below;

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja)

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Why I couldn’t let go of Judy Austin – Yul Edochie spills

Lady shares her dad’s reaction after telling him that she’s pregnant not knowing…

Nigerian man claims he sold his toe and fingers in Zimbabwe, shares video

“Na cheap olosho” – Actress Laide Bakare ridiculed as she strips to her…

This is robbery – Man cries out as he shares bride price list he received from…

Why I married a second wife – Yul Edochie opens up in new video

Lady calls out her 23-year-old sister who slept with her boyfriend

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Man who bought his first car cries at night thinking it’s been stolen not…

“How do you want me to speak?” – Mercy Eke queries haters making fun of her Igbo…

Beautiful video of Wizkid dancing for his mother on stage (Video)

Nigerians drag BBNaija’s Angel over her tweet to Wizkid (Screenshot)

“Na cheap olosho” – Actress Laide Bakare ridiculed as she strips to her…

Mixed reactions trail Destiny Etiko alleged affair with Innoson Motors boss

#BBNReunion: Leaked audio of Angel’s plan to slap Maria surfaces

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More