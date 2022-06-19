TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Heartbroken man narrates what his wife did to him after finding…

0gun wan finish your papa? – Little boy on uniform blows…

Kate Henshaw shares her experience with entitled fan

How I caught my wife-to-be and her younger brother in my bedroom – Heartbroken man shares

Love and Relationship
By Ezie Innocent

A man is still trying to recover from being delivered a shocking heartbreak by his fiancée whom he caught cheating on him.

He took to Telegram and narrated how he nabbed his wife-to-be with her brother in his own bedroom.

The man said he already initiated marriage plans and has gone to pay her dowry last year. He asked her to come live with him so they can start buying items needed for the marriage ceremony.

READ ALSO

10 things women are really thinking during sex..

Guys, Here is how she wants you to take things in the…

For reasons known to her, she wanted her younger brother to move into her fiancé’s place which her man obliged.

The man, however became suspicious of their behaviour as he noticed their closeness was unusual, so he installed CCTV cameras in his bedroom.

Sadly his fears were confirmed when he watch footage from the hidden cameras and it angered him so much.

Read the full story below…

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Heartbroken man narrates what his wife did to him after finding out he’s…

0gun wan finish your papa? – Little boy on uniform blows hot on his way to…

Kate Henshaw shares her experience with entitled fan

Lady begs for help after spending 7 years in UK without being wooed once

My husband doesn’t know that his two kids actually belong to my ex – Woman opens…

What has marriage done to me? – Married woman cries out, says she misses…

BBNaija Reunion: “We were never in a relationship” Drama as Emmanuel denies…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Bride goes traditional as she ditches cake and feeds her hubby fufu at wedding…

How I caught my wife-to-be and her younger brother in my bedroom – Heartbroken…

Mbaka finally shuts down Adoration Ministry

EkitiDecides2022: Nigerian youths celebrate; show off huge cash after…

“Return the N500k we sent you” – EmmaRose shippers call out Emmanuel after he…

My husband doesn’t know that his two kids actually belong to my ex – Woman opens…

It doesn’t have negative effect – Young ‘pharmacist’ tells customer who queried…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More