TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Nkechi Blessing reacts as photos of her working as a security in…

Doctor shares message from ex-suitor mocking her for being…

“I feel used” – Lady cheating with bestie’s boyfriend threatens…

“How I found out my girlfriend was cheating” – Ghanaian man narrates

Entertainment
By Shalom

A Ghanaian man with the username @oklaygh has narrated how he discovered that his girlfriend was cheating on him with her friend.

In a video making rounds online, the man who works as a taxi driver revealed that he barely makes enough money to survive because his cab is faulty and he spends most of his money repairing it.

READ ALSO

Lady quarrels with her boyfriend after his mom re-cooked her…

How I found out my girlfriend was getting married to someone…

However, one day his girlfriend requested for 300 Ghana Cedis to buy tickets to singer, Stonebwoy’s concert. He told her that he couldn’t afford the money as it was on short-notice.

A day later, his girlfriend called to inform him that her male friend has offered to give her a free ticket so they would be going for the concert together. She also suggested that he drives them to the event so he could make money from the trip which he agreed to.

On the day of the concert, the man got the shock of his life when he discovered that his girlfriend was two-timing him with her male friend.

According to him, while they were on the trip, his girlfriend requested to take the back seat so she could be closer to her friend. However the supposed friend started kissing and romancing her while he watched from the mirror

Watch the video below:
https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMNjSocsh/?k=1

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Nkechi Blessing reacts as photos of her working as a security in America…

Doctor shares message from ex-suitor mocking her for being unmarried 7 years…

“I feel used” – Lady cheating with bestie’s boyfriend threatens to expose affair…

May Edochie Reacts As Fans Suggest Raising Funds For Her Via Tonto Dikeh’s…

Blessing CEO proudly flaunts her new pair of bumbum after going through a…

Man buys one plate of food after his date came with her friend (Video)

“She’s like a sister to me” – Old video of Mercy Chinwo’s fiance, Blessed…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

Lady quarrels with her boyfriend after his mom re-cooked her soup in her absence

Man calls out parents who hand over their responsibilities to first born child

“She completely killed it” – Alexx Ekubo speaks on…

Man weds beautiful lover after she ‘shot her shot’ at him on Twitter

Obi Cubana, others, react as Gospel singer Mercy Chinwo get engaged

Man narrates how he got embarrassed during first date with random lady

How I found out my girlfriend was getting married to someone else – Man…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More