How I found out my girlfriend was getting married to someone else – Man…

By Shalom

A 28 years old man identified as Mubby has narrated how he found out his girlfriend was in another relationship while she was with him.

According to him, they had gone on a date to see a movie together when he noticed something strange about her behavior that day.

She was also in a hurry to leave the Cinema. He followed behind right after she left only to discover something heartbreaking.

He wrote:

“We planned to see a movie and visit a restaurant later that day. She showed up with a small travel box and i became curious. She told me not to worry about it. During the movie, I noticed she was feeling uneasy and started making some calls that sounded like she was expected to be somewhere else. She rushed out of the theater room and I followed. I waited close to the females’ restroom. She came out wearing another outfit entirely.

She then told me she has another Nate, kissed me goodbye, and left immediately. I checked her WhatsApp status later that day and found out that she was proposed to a few hours after we departed. You need to see how this girl that just left my side was crying while collecting a diamond ring. This same girl told me she was single and needed a serious relationship. Bruhhhh!”

See the post below:

