How I stopped kids from joining gangs – Nigerian man spills

A young Nigerian man with the username @Nsukka_okpa on Twitter has narrated how he stopped about 46 children from joining gangs.



He said he was able to achieve this by engaging the boys in extracurricular activities such as football.

He tweeted:

“Since I have nobody to complain to, let me kukuma complain to you people on Twitter. Like many people know, I’ve been spending my weekends with boys of 9-15yrs old playing football.

To them they’re having fun, to me it’s a means of stoping them from joining gangs… and inadvertently giving them a sense of purpose in life curbing the agbero Continuum.

What started with only four grew to about 46 children. Grateful for people who turned up to help out with refreshments during trainings. And those who donated boots and kits. ❤️❤️

After one year and six months I felt like we are really ready for a competition cause the kids were clamouring for it. And heck me sef thought i was a goddamn world class coach 😂😂not world class but at least I better pass Ragnick and Eguavon.

Now we registered for this u-15 competition and after all their screening and blah blah blah we finally was accepted. Keep in mind we paid money for completing registration and also had to provide documents to proof their age.

The kids were over excited and they were putting in the work. Me I just wanted them to have fun Sha. And let it be a learning experience. Ani I didn’t know this organizers are Bastards Sha.

Today was our first match.. and I swear to God nobody in our opposition team is 15 years oh or even 20. This people went to bring Taye Taiwo agemate to the pitch to compete with JSS1 kids. Tell me why our opposition team striker was drinking action bitters before match start. I went to meet the organizers and complained but they said they provided birth cert that all of them were 15 or below. This people flogged us like mad. No even ask me scores.

The kids were happy they had fun. But I’m in this bus going home and my vexlation Don triple. The captain of the opposition team, E sure me die say that guy get like six children. E sure me die.

Our next match is next weekend. Therefore I’m pleading. If you can play ball and you want to help out, abeg help me forget your age. I go forged birth cert for you. Come out. For the kids abeg. Ojoro must cancel Ojoro. Nevertheless, I’m proud of the boys. Fought till the very end.

I have three defenders and two strikers already. I’m looking for a nice midfielder that can send email passes to wings and a Goalie. I must do my own back. I’ll mix my Machineries with the kids. Like two kids and the rest na machineries.. Do me I do you. Man no go vex. Mercenaries Don complete. I sooo cannot wait for next week’s game.”