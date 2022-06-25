How I was forced to shave my beards on my wedding day – Man laments

A young Nigerian man has narrated on twitter how he was asked to shave his beards on his wedding day.

According to him, he was told that he wouldn’t make heaven with the beards he had because he is a leader.

He went on to add that his wedding didn’t start until he had shaved completely.

He wrote:

“Still hurts till now, on my wedding day, i got the greatest shock of my life for this right there in the church, this was shaved. A lot of people ranted. They didn’t start weddng till I shaved completely. They said i can’t get to heaven wit dt beard. I’m a leader.

I was so embarrased. We were taken to the mall, and shaving still was used in my beared and my best man’s beared against our wishes. For the wedding to hold. It took me time to heal up ..it h&rts. So people keeping beared will no heaven for you 00000

You people would know the [email protected] i go through everytime someone comes visiting and checks through our photo album. I’m tired of explaining what transpired. Reason I’ve forgiven but difficult to forget. Worse [email protected] ever”

Reacting to this, his friend who happened to be the best man at his wedding replied.

“Lol… @Emolad_ I remember how we both ran to shoprite that morning to buy shaving sticks people were just laughing at us that moming. My small goatee”

See the post below: